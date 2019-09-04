JUNE 23, 1943 - AUGUST 3, 2019 Mary Faye Boyd, 76, of McLeansville and formerly of Shallotte, went home to be with her Savior on September 3, 2019, at her home and the home of Edward and Billie May. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Johnson Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Andrews officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Mary was born June 23, 1943, to the late Luther and Annie Loy Puckett. She was formerly employed with Comprehensive Home Health, Brunswick Hospital, Cone Hospital, Chore Provider and Brunswick County Southern Webbing. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Holt; her husband, Wayne Boyd; and her brothers and sisters, Nanny Barrett, Lois Pardue, S. L. Puckett, Jr., Jesse and Billy Puckett. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews and they want to extend a special thank you to special friends, Carolyn Martin and Debra Andrews. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro or to Johnson Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
