SEPTEMBER 11, 1925 - MARCH 23, 2020 Lewis Walter Boyd, 94, of Reidsville, another member of the Greatest Generation, went home to Jesus after a long and blessed life. Lewis was born in Leaksville, NC. The son of farmers, Lewis grew up knowing the value of hard work and of a saved penny. Those traits remained with him until the end of his life. Like so many of his peers, Lewis answered the call to defend his country during the dark days of WWII. He proudly served the US Navy aboard LSM 203, earning battle stars for campaigns in Luzon, Manilla Bay and Borneo. It is believed he was the last surviving crewmen on the ship. After the war, Lewis came home and became an electrician. He worked for Cone Mills for nearly fifty years. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents John Libert and Cora Shropshire Boyd and his siblings, Emily Lloyd, Jessie Barber, Julius, John, Jack, Melvin and Luther Boyd. Upon retiring, Lewis continued to be active playing golf, travelling to his ship's reunions all over the country and later exercising diligently at the Family Fitness Center. Lewis was a fighter surviving many years with lung cancer and difficulty breathing. When not running around Reidsville, Lewis could be found despairing over the Redskins, Panthers or Braves. While he loved those teams, his greatest love was met for his Lord and his family. A long-time member of Baptist Temple Church, Lewis served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, director, trustee and counted the offerings every Sunday for over fifty years. Lewis is survived by his wife of more than sixty-nine years, Mary Stratton Boyd, his daughters Bunnie Boyd Overby (Danny), Candy Boyd Pleasant (Richard) and son Michael Boyd; five grandchildren, Benjamin Overby (Katie), Brandy Moore, Scotty Moore, Eamon Boyd and Courtney Boyd, great-grandchildren: Benjamin Overby, Thomas Overby, William Overby and Kingston Moore; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his care givers, Jada, Reata, Dee and Kim, Hospice of Rockingham County and Dr. Scott Luking for all the support and care. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation to Hospice of Rockingham County P.O. Box 251, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences can be sent www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
