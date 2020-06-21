MARCH 25, 1938 - JUNE 15, 2020 JoAnne Baker Boyd, 82, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with her Savior on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Jerry Thomas Boyd, and her parents, John D'Jalmer Baker, Sr. and Evelyn Gibson Watkins Baker. JoAnne is survived by her brother, John D. Baker, Jr. (Jan) and their children, Jamie Lassiter and Julianna Holland (Christian), all from Easley, SC; her daughter, Christy Boyd Kirksey (Giles), and their children, Chris (Laura), James, and Isabella, from Greensboro, NC; her son, Michael Shawn Boyd (Lori), and their son, Cooper, from Belews Creek, NC. JoAnne was originally from Raleigh, NC, graduating from Broughton High School and Rex Hospital Nursing School. She was proud of being a Registered Nurse and practiced in CA, VA, and NC as a Nursing Supervisor, Charge Nurse, and, after raising her family, worked as a Home Healthcare Specialist. JoAnne volunteered for Hospice of Greensboro and Meals on Wheels and she and Jerry were 30+ year members of Westover Church. She loved playing bridge and tennis with friends and enjoyed crafting. Friends and family loved her laugh, energy, and how much she cared for others. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
