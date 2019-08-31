JUNE 17, 1930 - AUGUST 30, 2019 Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Peggy Lucille Glass Bowman, 89, of Climax, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was the center of our family and provided us with unconditional love, support, care and direction. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty, 212 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC. She was the daughter of the late Flavius and Nannie Maness Glass and was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raymond Bowman, and brother, Jesse Harmon Glass. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Gale Bowman Berke, son, Tony Bowman; grandchildren, Angela Berke and Jason Berke and wife, Hilary; great-grandchildren, Haley Nyl and Christopher Berke; and her beloved dog and constant companion, Lily. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Bowman family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty, NC 27298
