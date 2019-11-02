FEBRUARY 13, 1927 - OCTOBER 31, 2019 Mr. James Fred Bowman, 92, of Burlington, passed away at the Presbyterian Home of Hawfields on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A native of Guilford County, Mr. Bowman was the husband of the late Betty Lynch Bowman and son of the late William Daniel Bowman and Nannie Neese Bowman. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Zebulon L. Bowman and daughter, Freda Bowman Black; three sisters, Minnie Bowman Windham, Verda Bowman Euliss, Mada Bowman Brown; two brothers, W.O. Bowman and Joe Bowman; two half-brothers, Bozie Bowman and Willard Bowman; and one half-sister, Vallie Bowman Hudson. Mr. Bowman is survived by his children: Dr. Tom Bowman and his wife, Dr. Karolen Bowman, of North Wilkesboro; Nan Bowman Wooten and her husband, Steve Wooten, of Guilford County; 11 grandchildren, Dr. John Daniel Bowman, David Neil Bowman, Paul Thomas Bowman, Kathren Bowman Lundy, Daniel Jefferson Bowman, Michael Jameson Bowman, Joshua Steven Wooten, Maria Dee Wooten, Elizabeth Kaye Wooten, Jordan Leigh Black and Jeanette Bowman Black and 5 great-grandchildren, Deborah, Abigail, Elijah and Caleb Bowman, and Flynn Lundy. Mr. Bowman graduated from Nathaniel Greene High School in Guilford County in 1944. He received bachelor of arts degrees from Elon College in 1951 and 1959, majoring in physics, mathematics, and business administration, and a master's in science degree from Duke University in 1967, majoring in electrical engineering. He completed certification in mechanical engineering in 1954 and certification by the North Carolina Board of Registration for Engineers and Land Surveyors as a professional engineer in 1963. Mr. Bowman began a career of over 30 years with Western Electric in 1952, where he worked as a senior engineer. His work included management and design of government projects as well as communications. Mr. Bowman believed strongly in service to his community. He was active in local politics his entire life. He served as precinct chairman of the Alamance County Democratic Party as well as served on numerous committees within that organization. He was elected for five consecutive terms to serve the citizens of Alamance, Rockingham and Stokes counties as a legislator in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He served as an elected member of the Alamance County Soil and Water Board for 24 years prior to his passing. Mr. Bowman was an active member of the Burlington Civitans Club from 1978 until his death, serving on many committees and serving as president 2003-2004 and 2004-2005. He had over 22 years of perfect attendance with the Burlington Civitans and was active in all Civitan community projects. He also served on the Advisory Committee of the Salvation Army of Alamance County. Mr. Bowman was an avid gardener and loved to fish. Mr. Bowman was a man of strong faith. He was a member of Beverly Hills United Church of Christ in Burlington for over 70 years, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for over 60 years, chairman of Board of Trustees and Finance Committee and was very active in Men's Fellowship. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, 2019 at Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington, NC from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery in Elon, NC. Officiating will be the Rev. Norman Whitney and the Rev. Jim Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burlington Civitan Club, P.O. Box 568, Burlington NC 27216. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC 27215
