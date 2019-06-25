JULIAN Jake Arthur Bowman, 75, of Julian, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Alamance House. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel, 212 W. Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, with Rev. Wayne Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Jake was the son of the late Arthur and Neva Joy Hester Bowman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Desi Mae Maler, and brothers, R.D. Bowman, Robert Bowman, Colon Bowman, and Jerry Bowman. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Bowman; daughters, Leigh Bowman and Tamra Bowman Turner (Ron); son, Charles Todd Bowman (Sabrina); grandchildren, Machenzie Leigh Bowman, Elise Turner, Alexis Turner, and Brittany Bowman; sisters, Hazel Kimrey, Rachel Thomas, Orpha Wiseman (Fred); brother, Lacy Bowman; sisters-in-law, Betty Bowman and Vivian Bowman. Jake served his country as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force. He was a master tool and die maker for Tyco, where he retired. He was a life-long member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and served as a deacon there for many years. Jake loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all, loved spending time with his family. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Bowman family.
