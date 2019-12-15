APRIL 15, 1925 - DECEMBER 11, 2019 Ila Orethia Barnes Bowman went to be with her Lord Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at North Pointe of Mayodan after a short illness. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday Dec. 16th at Ray Funeral Home in Madison, with graveside service and burial at 3 p.m. at Gladesboro Lutheran Church in Hillsville, Va. She was a native of Carroll County Va., was retired from Gem Dandy, Inc. with 28 years of service and was a member of Woodbine Baptist Church of Mayodan. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that she met. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren dearly. A skilled seamstress, she could make anything from dresses to men's suits. She loved to crochet, knit, quilt making and working in her yard and garden. One of her favorite hobbies was drying apples to make fried apple pies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Quinton Bowman, parents, Isaac Garland Barnes and Mary Ann Willard Barnes, sisters Beatrice Barnes and Virginia Barnes Murray, brother Milburn Barnes and son Berlie Garland Bowman. She is survived by her children, Leonard Bowman (Ann), Paulette Bowman, Johnny Bowman(Meliea)and David Bowman(Darlene), grandchildren Sonya Ann Bowman, Stephanie Bowman Hampton(Matt), Garrett Bowman(Bridget) , Heather Bowman, Jewel Roark(Joe) and great grandchildren Liam Hampton, Tyler Roark(Lauren) , Amber Roark and great great-grandchild Grayson Roark. We would like to thank North Pointe of Mayodan and staff for all the love and care shown to our precious mother. They were a God Send for our family. We could not have gotten any better care from the staff that have become our family. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday Dec. 15th at Ray Funeral Home in Madison NC and all other times at 1375 Victory Hill Church Rd. Stoneville NC 27048. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, N.C. 27375 or Woodbine Baptist Son Shine Group for which she was a member, 7546 NC- 135, Mayodan, NC 27027. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
