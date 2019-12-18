FEBRUARY 18, 1935 - DECEMBER 10, 2019 Deziree Kemp Bowles, 84, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, 11 a.m., at New Garden Friends Meeting Cemetery. Dez was born February 18, 1935 in Greensboro, the daughter of Joseph and Gwendolyn (Phillips) Kemp. She was raised with her 7 siblings in Roseville, MI. Dez graduated from Eastern Michigan University where she studied to be a teacher. Following graduation, Dez was hired by the Greensboro, NC school district as a teacher of special education. Dez was married to Alfred Robert Schober for 18 years and together they raised four children in southeast Michigan. Later in life she married Hargrove "Skipper" Bowles of Greensboro. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1986. In addition to her parents and husband, Dez was preceded in death by her son Daniel Joseph, and her brothers, Harry, Rex and Joseph. Dez is survived by her daughter, Diane Benbow (Sam) of Asheville; sons, Ken Schober (Sue) of Charlotte and Glenn Schober (Jane) of Tipp City, OH; daughter-in-law, Jill Dye of Prescott, AZ; brother, Dale Kemp (Nancy); sisters, Shirley Doobey (the late Victor Bloom) of Naperville, IL, Dorcus Worgum (Jerry) of St. Clair Shores MI, and Phyllis Breen of Troy, MI; sister-in-law, Elaine Kemp of Detroit, MI and nine beautiful grandchildren, Alex, Brooke, Drew, Anna, Hayden, Chase, Will, Noah, Ben; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks with gratitude that memorials in Dez's name be made to ALS Association, 1275 K St. NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Bowles family.
