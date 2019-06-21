GREENSBORO Mr. Harry Luther Bowers, age 73, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in High Point, NC. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Mr. Bowers was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retiree of the United States Postal Service with 35 years of service. He served in many capacities with the American Postal Workers Union and Auxiliary, American Legion Post #386, and scoutmaster and commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed socializing at Herbie's Place, golf, and Carolina Beach. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sondra Bowers of Greensboro; sons Norman (Leslie) Bowers of Greensboro and Jason (Heather) Bowers of Reidsville. He was loved dearly by his three grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Happy Gramps"--Carson, Davis, and Kristina Bowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #386, 1206 American Legion St., Greensboro, NC 27405.
