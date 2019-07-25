MAY 18, 1979 - JULY 14, 2019 Greensboro lost a wild and brilliant human last Sunday, July 14. Dwight "Son" Dewayne Bowers, Jr. of Beckley, West Virginia, passed away due to an unfortunate injury at his home, leaving behind his dear brother, Andy, and moving on to be with his beloved mom and dad, Donna Jean Quesenberry and Dwight Bowers, Sr. His friends claim he was somewhere between 25 and 28 years old, though his birth certificate may say otherwise. Dwight's charm was electric, his smile infectious. He had a way of making others feel so damn good about themselves, often at his own expense. Although he will surely be missed, you can still feel the ripples of his fantastic and vibrant spirit throughout the diverse communities he called home. A memorial and dance party will be held on August 11 at Café Europa, one of the many places in town proud to call Dwight family.
