APRIL 19, 1926 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Dorothy Bowers passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Born on April 19, 1926 in Athens, Georgia, she met her husband, M.C. "Bill" Bowers of 74 years, during WWII while he was in flight school. They married in 1946 and she pursued a career in accounting. She was a loving mother who postponed her professional career in order to be a devoted homemaker, volunteer, and dedicated educator in her church. She was well known for her beautiful and unique handmade cards, reflections of her perception and appreciation of life's beauty. She is survived by her beloved husband; son, David Bowers of Greensboro; daughter, Robyn Earthman of Winston-Salem; and grandchildren, Alisha Bowers Ingold, Brooklyn Bowers Dawson, Kelly Earthman Withrow, Jennifer Earthman and Scott Earthman. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, in the chapel of First Baptist Church, 1000 Friendly Avenue. A reception will be held afterward in the church's atrium.
Service information
Feb 22
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
First Baptist Church
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Feb 22
A Reception will follow after the Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
First Baptist Church
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
1000 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27401
