AUGUST 1, 1927 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 Dorcus P. Borland, 92, of Greensboro, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church. Dorcus attended Gardner-Webb University. She was a Christian and served her Lord through her membership at Northside Baptist Church. Dorcus' passion was gardening and she loved sharing her vegetables with friends and neighbors. Dorcus is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Borland, along with her beloved son. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Borland of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1100 E. Cornwallis Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the charity of one's choice. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.