BOONE, ALAN BECK AUGUST 30, 1958 - JANUARY 11, 2020 Alan Beck Boone, age 61, of Asheboro passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro. Alan was born August 30, 1958 in Randolph County. Alan attended school at the Monarch Vocational Opportunities. While there, he loved working in the Grapevine gift shop. He was a member at Asheboro Friends Meeting and for over forty years attended the Joy Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, Asheboro and belonged to Boy Scout Troop 571. Alan participated in the Special Olympics, was a member of the Handbell choir at VOC, and loved traveling with his family. He also enjoyed listening to country music and playing his guitar and banjo. Alan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eli and Mary Boone; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Eva Beck. He is survived by his loving parents, Buddy and Becky Boone of Asheboro; sister, Cindy Owens of Wilkesboro; nephew, Jonathan Owens and wife Ever of Apex; niece, Julia Owens of Millers Creek; and great niece, Reagan Owens of Apex. The family will receive friends Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. The funeral will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Asheboro Friends Meeting, 230 E. Kivett St., P. O. Box 987, Asheboro with Rev. David Millikan and Rev. Pat Thames officiating. Burial will follow the service at Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alan's honor to Asheboro Friends Meeting, Kids Club, 230 E. Kivett St., P. O. Box 987, Asheboro, NC 27203, First Baptist Church, Joy Sunday School Class, 133 North Church Street, Asheboro, NC 27203, or Monarch Vocational Opportunities of Asheboro, 1021 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.pughfuneralhome.com
