APRIL 14, 1929 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Vivian Hall Bondurant, 90 of Reidsville, made her last journey on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Her guardian angel took her hand and led her to her new home in heaven. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Melvin Hall and Pastor Mike Campbell of Thompsonville Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 2:00 3:00 PM. The burial will follow in the church cemetery at Thompsonville Baptist Church. Vivian was born in Rockingham County to the late Charles Luther and Nannie Page Hall on April 14, 1929. She was married to the love of her life, Robert Cecil Bondurant, deceased. She was a longtime and faithful member of Thompsonville Baptist Church. Vivian worked for Apple Grocery Store until it closed and then she transferred to Apple Feed & Seed until her retirement. Vivian is survived by her son, Robert Curtis Bondurant (Hilda) of Reidsville; grandchildren, Steven Todd Bondurant(Mylene), Samuel Jason Bondurant (Robyn) and Courtney B. Cucchiara (Bill); 6 great grandchildren; Julian, Kathryn, Riley, Dion, Jackson and Andrew; brother, Melvin (Crip) Hall (Dorothy) of Wilmington; and sister, Shirlene Hall Gray of Burlington. Memorial contributions may be made to Thompsonville Baptist Church, 2033 NC Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
