SEPTEMBER 29, 1928 - AUGUST 20, 2019 Vesta Throckmorton Bondurant, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Buster Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the funeral home. A native of Rockingham County, Vesta was born on September 29, 1928, to the late Jesse and Nannie Collins Throckmorton. She was a member of Bald Hill Baptist Church and has been a resident of Madison her entire life. She retired from UNIFI and enjoyed her family more than anything. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bondurant; her sisters, Lois Hopper and Jean Hopper; and her brother, Wilbert Throckmorton. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Goins (Richard) of Greensboro; her sons, Louis Bondurant, Jr. and Johnny Bondurant, both of Madison; her brother, Homer Throckmorton (Bert) of Madison; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vesta Bondurant and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
