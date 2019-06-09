ADA JOANN BONDURANT Atlanta, Georgia Ada Joann Bondurant (86) died (May 21, 2019). She was predeceased by her parents Guy and Lillie Bondurant and sisters Janet Hattaway and Nancy Bondurant. She is survived by her daughter Dada Yarborough and grandchildren Avery Cole and Charlotte Cole, and stepsons Frank Yarborough and Darrell Yarborough, brothers Frank Bondurant and Gary Bondurant, and many nieces and nephews. She worked for Eastern Airlines and retired after 20 years and also worked for American Express as a Corporate Travel Agent. She enjoyed travel and visited 20 countries. She graduated high school from Edgewood Park School in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. and Finch College in New York City and attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, N.C.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.