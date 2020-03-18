HIGH POINT John Mark Bohls, 75, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Greensboro. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of John Bohls as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries