GREENSBORO Ellis Kwame Boat, 40, died Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral services are September 17 at 11 a.m. at Love and Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Rd. Burial will be at New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Rd. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral Service will be assisting the family.

