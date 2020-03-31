APRIL 29, 1932 - MARCH 28, 2020 Samuel LeGette Blythe passed away March 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 29, 1932 to the late William LeGette and Esther Farmer Blythe in Huntersville, NC. He was raised in Huntersville and graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy. A proud Tarheel, Sam attended UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity while at UNC. He had a long career as a banker, working in Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. Sam was married to Patricia Stroud Blythe for over 50 years until his death. He was a lifelong Presbyterian and most recently a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem. Sam and Pat moved to Abbotswood at Irving Park one year ago to be closer to family. Sam was preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Ryan Kester, and brother, Dr. William Brevard Blythe. In addition to his wife, Sam is survived by his sister, Lovelace Pugh (Joe), and his daughters, Nancy Irish and Julie Wade (Homer). Also surviving are his much loved grandchildren, Blythe Irish (Kevin Tully), Alex Irish, Sam Wade, Jonathan Wade (Alexandra), Tolan Wade, great-grandson, Nolan Wade, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2380 Cloverdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Blythe family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
