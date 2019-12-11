FEBRUARY 2, 1928 - DECEMBER 6, 2019 "The day of living quietly and accepting everything that comes along is, fortunately, gone. People must realize that their lives will be as rich and fulfilled as their participation in community." JKB Joanne Kapnek Bluethenthal, loving matriarch and icon of social change and activism in North Carolina's political and cultural landscape, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her three children, Arthur Bluethenthal Jr., Ruth Bluethenthal-Appel, and Anne Bluethenthal, along with her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. "People can achieve meaningonly if they have made commitmentsto loved ones, to one's fellow humans, to excellence, to some conception of an ethical order. The meaning in your life isn't just handed to you, as a wayward motorist might be provided with a set of directions. You give life meaning through your commitments." JKB Joanne Blum Kapnek was born February 28, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Educated in the public school system, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University before moving with her husband, Arthur Bluethenthal, to Greensboro, North Carolina in 1950. There, Bluethenthal began a lifelong journey of activism and engagement. She became involved in underground interracial groups as well as a variety of community service organizations, political campaigns, Jewish organizations and religious institutions, institutions of higher education and the arts. There was scarcely an aspect of civic life in which Joanne was not only involved, but instrumental in advancing lasting social change. "I was very involved in the Civil Rights Movement in Greensboro. Desegregating the public schools was particularly important to me, and I was honored to have been appointed by the City Council to serve on the Guilford County Board of Education during that time." JKB When she moved to the south, Joanne was "astounded and horrified" by segregation and its concomitant injustices. She and some African American friends, including educator, Pauline Foster, participated in the "sit ins" of that era, visiting segregated restaurants. Along with other activist women, she helped to initiate the first subsidized childcare program in federal public housing projects. On the Greensboro Lay-Professional Advisory Committee, Joanne helped lead the effort to ease the city's transition to the massive busing plan laid down by the school board in compliance with Brown v. Board of Education. Joining with friend, educator, and activist Shirley Frye, they so successfully and peacefully set the stage for change that the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare later selected the Greensboro Plan to serve as a model to school systems in other cities across the country. Joanne then served from 1974-1980 on the Board of Education for the Greensboro Public Schools. Her leadership during this historic moment in Greensboro history has been well documented, most notably in the book, Civilities and Civil Rights by William H. Chafe. "There is nothing like meeting people when you are struggling toward a goal that is really beyond your own personal benefit and has a bigger impact. We were just lucky to come into Greensboro at a time when there was great change taking place here." JKB Bluethenthal was honored throughout her career as a "Volunteer Professional" (a term she proudly coined) for her extensive list of achievements. Among these honors were the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's Nathanael Greene Award for special achievement in leadership (1971), the National Council of Jewish Women's Hannah G. Solomon Award for her outstanding work on behalf of children (1972), the Alexis de Tocqueville Award for volunteerism, the Ben Cohn Sr. Award from the Jewish Federation, the Quota Club's 1974 Woman of the Year Award, and the Brotherhood Citation from the National Conference of Christians and Jews (1992). These above awards are a tribute to a life dedicated to civic engagement, community building, political reform, religious devotion, and social change. These commitments include but were not limited to membership and leadership in United Day Care Services, United Way, United Community Services, Greensboro Nursing Council, Greensboro Zoning and Planning Commissions, Greensboro Community Council, Chamber of Commerce, and Public Housing Authorityand, of course her term as a member of the Guilford County Board of Education. Along with her robust commitment in the civic realm was Joanne's ongoing involvement in higher education and the arts. She served on the Board of Visitors of Guilford College and on the Boards of Trustees for both the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and Guilford Technical Community College. Joan and Arthur were also avid art lovers and collectors. Joan served for many years on the Board of the Eastern Music Festival and her beloved collection of Jugtown pottery can now be seen in the Greensboro Historical Museum. "When you are a religious minority living in a community as large as Greensboro, it is important to stand up and be proud of your differences. We always had a rich Jewish life probably more of a Jewish life here than in any community we could have gone into at the time." JKB Proud and committed to her Jewish heritage and community, Bluethenthal was a leader in countless efforts here as well. She served as president of the Greensboro section of the National Council of Jewish Women, chair of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, and a leader in both the Jewish Foundation of Greensboro and her own synagogue, Temple Emanuel. "As a torch is not diminished, though it kindles a million candles, so will he not lose who gives to a good cause." Midrash The bright light that burned through Joanne Kapnek Bluethenthal's 91 years continues to do so in the countless lives touched by her love, passion, and generosity. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on December 15, 2019 at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Rd., Greensboro, North Carolina 27410. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Jewish Foundation of Greensboro: Joanne and Arthur Bluethenthal Temple Emanuel Education Fund, 5509-C West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410; Guilford College: the Joanne K. and Arthur Bluethenthal Memorial Tennis Endowment, Office of Advancement & Alumni Relations, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410; or the Foundation of Greater Greensboro: the Arthur and Joanne K. Bluethenthal Donor Advised Fund, 330 S. Greene St., #100, Greensboro, NC 27401. Hanes-Lineberry N Elm Funeral Home 515 N Elm St
