Joanne K. Bluethenthal, died on December 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur Bluethenthal, Jr. A Memorial Service will be on Sunday, December 15 at 3:00pm at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, followed by a gathering in celebration of Joanne's life. Joanne was the mother of Arthur (Tony) Bluethenthal, III (Betsy), Ruth (Stuart Appel z'l), and Anne Bluethenthal; grandmother of Shaun, Katie, Ben, Jessie, Sarah and Mina and great grandmother of Landon, Spencer, Peyton, Lilly and Nesta. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
