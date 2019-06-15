THOMASVILLE Martha Watkins Blevins, 55, of Thomasville, NC, went home to be with the Lord June 12, 2019, at 1:25 a.m. at Hospice Home in High Point, NC. Funeral services will be conducted at 2, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Springfield Baptist Church in High Point, NC. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Archdale, 120 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC. A native of Greensboro, NC, she was the daughter of Betty Watkins Murray and the late Willie (Bill) R. Watkins of Greensboro. She lived most her life in High Point, NC and graduated at High Point Central High school in 1982. In 1983, she married Jeffrey R. Blevins and had three children. She was a retired employee with the U.S.P.S., and was a member of Springfield Baptist Church. Before declining health, Martha enjoyed bicycling, spin class, and traveling with fiancé, Mark Call. She also enjoyed singing in church, knitting, and cooking. She took delight in caring for her granddaughter, Sandra Lee. Martha was preceded in death by her sister Brenda Barnett, brothers Sherman Watkins and Joseph Watkins of Greensboro, NC and is survived by her children, sons Jeffrey D. Blevins, Casey T. Blevins (Ashley Blevins) of Thomasville, NC, and daughter, Heather J. Blevins of Charlotte, NC, and granddaughter, Sandra Lee Blevins. She is survived by her fiancé, Mark Call of Thomasville, NC, mother Betty Watkins, brother Billy Watkins, sister Cindy (Robby) of High Point, NC; sister Audrey (Doug), brother James (Sylvia) of Greensboro, NC. Martha had many nieces and nephews, and cousins, friends, and loved ones. Martha passed away to lung cancer. She was with her daughter, Heather Blevins and fiancé, Mark Call. She is saved and is with her heavenly father now. Advantage Funeral Home of Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
