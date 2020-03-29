APRIL 5, 1982 - MARCH 27, 2020 Dana Renee Comer Blevins, 37, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date. Dana was born April 5, 1982 in Guilford County. She was a member of Leading Way Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Dakota Blevins, Hailee Blevins and Jordyn Gibson; her mother, Debra McNeal Comer; her father, Glen Ray Comer and wife Shelia; her brothers, Buck and Dustin Comer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. George Brothers is assisting the Blevins family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

