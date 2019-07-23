JUNE 9, 1925 - JULY 20, 2019 Anna Mae Funk Blevins, age 94, of Reidsville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Penn Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, VA. Condolences: www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home 938 N. Main St. Marion, VA 24354

