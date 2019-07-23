JUNE 9, 1925 - JULY 20, 2019 Anna Mae Funk Blevins, age 94, of Reidsville, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Penn Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, VA. Condolences: www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home 938 N. Main St. Marion, VA 24354
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.