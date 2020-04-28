April 14, 1917 - April 26, 2020 Dr. Manfred Thomas Blanchard, DDS, age 103, of Eden went to his Heavenly home on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. Dr. Blanchard will lie-in-state at Fair Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects. The service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Fair Funeral Home for those unable to attend due to the restrictions that have been imposed regarding the number of attendees. Dr. Blanchard was born April 14, 1917 in Hobbsville, NC to the late Dr. Thomas W. Blanchard and Sue Hinton Blanchard. He was a graduate of Wake Forest University with a bachelor's of science degree and Emory University with a doctor of dental durgery degree. Dr. Blanchard, rank of captain in the US Army, served in World War II, being assigned for duty to the China, Burma, India theatre of operation. "Doc"established his dental practice in Leaksville (now Eden) in 1948, where he worked until his retirement in 2005. He was a long-serving member of the Kiwanis and First Baptist Church in Eden. He is survived by his devoted wife, Beatrice Kennon Blanchard of the home; two sons, Larry Blanchard of Eden and David Blanchard of Walnut Cove; grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael Blanchard, and Christopher Ingram; one great-grandchild, Reagan Blanchard. Manfred was also blessed and survived by step-daughters, Marie Johnson (Bobby) of Eden and Joyce Taylor (Jimmy deceased) of Ohio; ten step-grandchildren; and 19 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Hollowell Blanchard; his sisters, Evelyn Noblin and Marion Gadow; his daughter-in-law, Linda Blanchard; and his step-daughter, Cathy Blevins. The family would like to thank the staff at UNC Nursing Care Center, Dr. Kevin Howard, his caregivers, Tracy, Jewel, and Yvonne, and a special thank you to his dental assistant, Ms. June Cundiff for her 20+ years of dedicated service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
