FEBRUARY 14, 1939 - MAY 12, 2020 Mr. John Russell Blakley, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Beacon Place. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service while observing current social distancing guidelines with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Burial will follow at Level Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Blakley was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Toomes Blakley; and brothers, Benjamin and W.C. Shaw. John was a veteran of the US Navy, a longtime member of Level Cross Baptist Church, and is now a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Janet Blakley, Christina Sherrill (Eric), and Vallie Blakley; grandchildren, Blake and Sloane Sherrill; brothers, Fred, Dexter, and Tim Blakley; sister, LaDonna Yoza; brothers, Helton and Jan Shaw; as well numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family whom he loved. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to: the Missions Scholarship Fund at South Elm Street Baptist Church, 4212 South Elm Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406.

To send flowers to the family of John Blakley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries