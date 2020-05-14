FEBRUARY 14, 1939 - MAY 12, 2020 Mr. John Russell Blakley, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Beacon Place. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service while observing current social distancing guidelines with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Burial will follow at Level Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Blakley was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Toomes Blakley; and brothers, Benjamin and W.C. Shaw. John was a veteran of the US Navy, a longtime member of Level Cross Baptist Church, and is now a member of South Elm Street Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughters, Janet Blakley, Christina Sherrill (Eric), and Vallie Blakley; grandchildren, Blake and Sloane Sherrill; brothers, Fred, Dexter, and Tim Blakley; sister, LaDonna Yoza; brothers, Helton and Jan Shaw; as well numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family whom he loved. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to: the Missions Scholarship Fund at South Elm Street Baptist Church, 4212 South Elm Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406.
Service information
May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.