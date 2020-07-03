NOVEMBER 17, 1944 - JUNE 28, 2020 Patricia Ann Fuller Blake died June 28, 2020, at Beacon Place after a long battle with lung cancer. A native of Greensboro, Pat was the daughter of the late Deloris Register and Earl Roberson Fuller, Sr. Her husbands, Jerry Branson Kimball and Jimmy S. Blake, also preceded her. Pat was a UNC-G graduate, an avid reader and worked in the publishing industry. She and Jim enjoyed their family activities, his keen sense of humor and the quiet simple joys of life. Her greatest joy was an extraordinarily special daughter Shannon, whom she called an Angel. Shannon and Pat took exceptionally good care of each other and were as close as a mother and daughter could be. Pat is survived by her daughter, Shannon Del Kimball; brother, Earl Roberson Fuller, Jr. (Sharon); nieces, Wendy Fuller Kennon (Brian), Angela Fuller Cox (Brian), Anthony Blake (Dena), Chris Blake (Kathy), Sharon Blake Garner (Scott) and many beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Delaina and Mike Ellington family for their support and care for Shannon. The family also thanks Ann Helms and family, Sharon Lee and parishioners, Julie Lopez, Beth Mills and all the Hospice staff, along with Comfort Keepers. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 100 NC 150 West, Greensboro, NC 27455, Hospice and Palliative AuthoraCare of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to the charity of one's choice. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Blake family. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
