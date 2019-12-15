Marshall W. Blake, 94, passed away on December11, 2019 at Hospice Home of Alamance Caswell surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum with military honors. Family visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 2:00 pm. Marshall was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Barney and Esther Blake. He was a graduate of Rankin High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1944. He was a Combat Veteran of Iwo Jima having served with the 4th Marine Division and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a member of VFW 7999. After service he worked for Bell South and later retired from AT&T Telephone. He served on the Board of Directors for Guilford Wildlife Club He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Pauline Pearman Blake; brothers, Ogden and Bill Blake and sister, Nancy Jones. He is survived by his sons, Ken Blake (Belinda) of Greensboro and J.D. Blake (Joanne) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren, Desiree' Chabuel, Marsha Blackburn (Matt) Ashley Venable (Chris) Jan Blake (Mike); extended grandchildren, Michael Lewis (Dee Dee), Eric Burton (April), Jamie Lineberry (Chris) and seventeen great grandchildren; and brother, David Blake (Edna). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice Home of Alamance Caswell, 918 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27127 in memory of Marshall W. Blake. Online condolences may be sent to www.advantagegreensboro.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.