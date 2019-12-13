September 9, 1935 - December 11, 2019 James Daniel "Jim" Blair, 84, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Graveside services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mark Christy officiating. A native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, he was a son of the late Callahan and Claire Thompson Blair and had lived in Reidsville since 1978. Jim was the retired plant manager of Air Products in Reidsville, and was a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church. A former member of the Reidsville Rotary Club, a former member of the Annie Penn Foundation Board of Directors and a former member of the Rockingham Horse Club, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wheelersburg, Ohio and was a Shriner in Illinois. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph David Blair, and sisters, Mildred Petrus and Jean Blair. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Dayne Conway Blair of the home; a son, Dan Blair and wife Shawna of Reidsville; grandchildren, Rayne Shore, Haley Shore, Dalton Blair and Dakota Blair; and a sister, Ede Blair of Ocala, FL. The family will see friends at the residence. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
