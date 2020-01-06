MAY 7, 1928 - JANUARY 4, 2020 Yanceyville, NC James Yancey Blackwell, Jr., 91, of Caswell County, NC passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Alamance/Caswell in Burlington, NC. A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church with military rites. A native of Caswell County, he was a son of the late James Yancey and Alice Taylor Blackwell and had lived his entire life in Caswell County. He attended Lees McRae College, where he was student body president, and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill. A well known Caswell County Farmer, he was a US Army Veteran and a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, a Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years and a member of the church choir. Mr. Blackwell was a past Vice-Chairman of the Caswell County Board of Commissioners, and a long time Chairman of the Caswell County Board of Education. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Annie Penn Hospital, a member of the Caswell County Family Medical Center Board, and the Board of Directors of Wachovia, First South Bank, and American National Bank and Trust. A member of VFW Post 7316 and American Legion Post 1981 in Yanceyville NC, The Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and The Cobb Ruritan Club, James was preceded in death by a brother: Taylor Blackwell, and a sister: Mary Scott Manuel. Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Nettie Dameron Blackwell of the home, daughter: Susan B. Crawford (Jeffrey) of Durham, sons: James Russell Blackwell (Suzanne) of Yanceyville, and John Reid Blackwell of Richmond, VA, grandchildren: Clayton Blackwell (Brittany) of Charlotte, and Anna Blackwell of Chapel Hill, sister: Lelia Alice Smith (Richard) of Decatur, GA., great grandsons: William, Jack, Cole, and Luke Crawford and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will see friends 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville. The family would like to thank Juan Jimenez and wife Silvia for their care, support, and companionship throughout the years and Hospice of Alamance/Caswell for their help throughout Mr. Blackwell's illness. Memorials may be sent to: Bethesda Presbyterian Church c/o J.I. Satterfield 7425 Park Springs Rd. Pelham, NC 27311 or to Hospice of Alamance/Caswell 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
