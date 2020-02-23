DECEMBER 25, 1949 - JANUARY 31, 2020 On January 31st, 2020 Merry Eleanor Black lost her courageous two year battle with cancer. Merry was born in Atlanta, GA on Christmas Day 1949 to Clara Jones and William H. "Billy" Black. The family moved to Greensboro, NC in 1956. Merry attended schools in both Greensboro and Atlanta during her childhood, creating long lasting friends and memories in both cities. Merry was independent and an entrepreneur at heart. Her businesses included The Dolphin Group, a graphic design company, a commissioned artist, and owner of Carolina Canine. After she sold the company, Merry found her true love that blended passion with work. She started Brookhaven, a miniature horse breeding farm. Merry's quality breeds were national and international prize winners in numerous categories. Merry's talent spread across many areas including a paintbrush, pencil, reins and a golf club. Her compassion for animals was a beautiful compliment to her humor and her infectious social side. She loved to laugh as much as she loved to help her furry companions. Merry is survived by brother William "Bill" Black and his wife Cathy, sister Clare McSwain and her husband Michael, sister-in-law Patricia Black, half-brother Ralph Robinson "Rob" Black and his wife Jennifer, nephews Stewart Black and his fiancée Stacey, Robert Black and his wife Sara, niece Patricia "Tricia" Merrell and her husband Chad, and dogs Lilly and Dallas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 13 year old golden retriever Duffer, who left us on January 15th 2020 and was likely the first to greet Merry upon her arrival in the kingdom of heaven. At her request, there will be no formal funeral service. A private burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. Merry was the proud granddaughter of golfing great and Augusta National co-founder, Bobby Jones. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation in order to assist in the research and cure for the disease that her grandfather, "Bub," was diagnosed with and ultimately succumbed to in 1971. Donations can be made by visiting Give.classy.org/MerryBlack or by mail at Bobby Jones CSF 29 Crest Loop, Staten Island, NY 10312. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
