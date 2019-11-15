August 25, 1939 - November 10, 2019 My beloved Robert, "Dink to close family and friends," passed into his Heavenly home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Beacon Place after several years of declining health, which he endured with both grace and courage. Robert was born in Greensboro on August 25, 1939 to the late Robert Winfred Black, Sr. and Mary Louise Fulp. Robert spent the majority of his life in Greensboro where he went through the Greensboro school system, graduating from Greensboro High School in 1958. Robert played football for Greensboro High School and was known as someone who could not be tackled. Robert attended Guilford College while working his way through, graduating in 1965 with a B.A. degree. Robert was employed by the City of Greensboro for thirty years, retiring in 1999. He spent much of his efforts with the City in Parks and Recreation area working with both youth and adult sports programs. He coached in several youth sports leagues, and his Greensboro Pony League Team won the National Championship in 1968. Robert eventually moved to the Maintenance Department of the City with the supervisory responsibility for lawn care and other maintenance aspects for ball fields, street medians, storm damage, and more. Over his career with the City, Robert touched many people in very real and positive ways, building up a large number of lasting friendships along the way. He was a member of AF & AM, Gate City Lodge #694, and Greensboro Elks Lodge #602, creating even more lasting relationships. Dink, a Southern Baptist in faith, served churches in the Greensboro area, but foremost God placed first in his life, then family, and friends. He was a member of Lawndale Baptist Church. His life exemplified Christ living in him each and every day he lived. Dink was a true caregiver with senior adults in mind most. He also held many leadership capacities within his church; Deacon Chairman, Building Committee Chairman, and many others including volunteering at a Senior Assisted Living. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Lynne Lockamy Black, enjoying twenty-one years of marriage, also surviving is beloved brother Fred A. Black of Greensboro, nephews, Fred Jr., Steve, Kevin, their wives and families, mother-in-law, Rita Campbell and sister-in-law, Debbie Smith along with many close friends that he loved as family. He was predeceased by parents, sister, Jerrlyn Louise Carlson and brother, Charles Taylor Black. Robert was a man who loved God, treasured his time with family and friends and loved good seafood. He was loved dearly and we will never forget his spirit, humor, charm, devotion to Lynne, his family, and his friends. Robert's memorial service was held at Forbis & Dick, North Elm St., on Thursday, November 14 at 4:00 P.M, with family receiving friends prior to the service. An Inurnment will take place at a later date. Thank you to so very many that have been here for me during Robert's sickness and Home going. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro 27405 or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
