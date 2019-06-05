BURLINGTON, NC Estelle Vernon Billingsley, 84, peacefully went to her eternal home on June 4, 2019, at the Hospice Home of Alamance County in Burlington, NC. Estelle was born on August 5, 1934, to her parents, Merritt and Myrtle Vernon. She graduated from Leaksville High School in 1953. She married Martin Billingsley in 1956. She lived most of her life in Reidsville, NC, where Martin and Estelle worked together at Martin Billingsley Plumbing Co. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith. Estelle is survived by her children, Cindy Thompson of Burlington NC, Randy Billingsley, formerly of Reidsville, NC, and Sherri Morgan (Jeff) of High Point, NC; grandchildren, Kelly Parker (Robert), Jonathan Thompson (Ashley), and Drew Thompson (Sandi); great-grandchildren, Logan, Ryleigh, Bently, Connor, and Owen; sisters-in-law, Gracie Warren and Lou Hodges (Ray), brother-in-law, Johnny Billingsley (Alice); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a special nephew, Eugene Vernon (Sandra) and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin; her parents, Merritt and Myrtle Vernon, brothers, Russell and Clyde Vernon, mother-in-law Dura Young, sisters-in-law Thelma Dillard (Albert), and Dale Vernon Jones and brothers-in-law, Robert (Virginia), Bud Billingsley, and Doug Warren. A special thank you is expressed by the family to nieces Wanda Keith, Kim Blake, Jan LeClair, and granddaughter Kelly Parker for taking great care of Estelle during her recent illness. Thanks to Margaret Arnett, FNP and Kristen at LeBauer Healthcare, the staff at ARMC, Peak Resources, and Hospice of Alamance County for their caring diligence in these last days. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive family and friends at Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville NC on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. At other times, the family will be at the home in Burlington, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Alamance County, 918 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.
