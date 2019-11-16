APRIL 29, 1958 - NOVEMBER 13, 2019 "Gary" was a life-long resident of Greensboro. He was preceded in death by both parents: Ralph King Billings and Viola Garner Billings. He is survived by two daughters: Tiffany Capps of Greensboro and Nicole Wyrick of Burlington. No services are scheduled at this time. Triad Cremation Service & Guilford Memorial Park

