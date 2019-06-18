GREENSBORO Robert Biller, age 95, passed away Sunday, June 16 at the Inn of Sarasota Bay Club in Sarasota, FL. He was best known as Big Bob or Bobby to family and friends. Born in Henderson, North Carolina, Robert was the son of the late Jac R. and Dora Biller. He worked with his father at Biller's Jewelers in Burlington, North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Robert met Hermine Geisenheimer and they married in 1952. They moved to Greensboro, North Carolina and raised three sons, David, Gerald and Richard. They were members of Beth David Synagogue. He was president of Burlington Handbags, Inc. in Elon College, North Carolina. Robert was an avid golfer at Starmount Country Club in Greensboro and involved in the Boy Scouts, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Shriners and Masons. He loved to travel and his travels took him all over the world. But nothing in Big Bob's life was more important than his family. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Hermine. Robert married Joan Libas in 1979, residing in Greensboro until his retirement. They moved to Longboat Key, FL and were members of Beth Israel Synagogue and Longboat Key Club. Robert and Joan were involved in many charitable organizations in Sarasota. Robert is survived by his wife, Joan, of the Sarasota Bay Club, his sons David Biller (Diane) of Kansas, Gerald Biller (Sondra) of Sarasota and Richard Biller (Eve) of Chicago and grandsons, Nathan, Jacob and Bryan. He is also survived by Sara Harris (Armand), Benjamin Harris, JoLyn Turner (Laura), stepchildren, Robert Libas (Roberta), Nancy Leeds (Harvey), Andy Libas and grandchildren, Jason Libas, Jessica Kurland (Keith), and Annie, Sophie and Zachary Leeds, Matt Saril and great-grandson, Bodhi Kurland. A graveside service will be held at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery, 2911 Gate City Blvd. (High Point Rd.) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Cantor Benjamin Harris will officiate. Advantage Funeral Home, 1900 Vanstory Street, is in charge of the arrangements (advantagegreensboro.com). In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made in his name to the Post 21 Club, a charity helping families with autistic adult children.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.