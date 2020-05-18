HIGH POINT Phyllis Bill, 70, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. A cryptside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the mausoleum chapel at Floral Garden Park Cemetery, 1730 W. English Rd. High Point, N.C. 27262.

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Bill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries