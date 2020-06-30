SUMMERFIELD Peggy Barham Biggs, 70, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Biggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries