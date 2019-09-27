James Owen Biggs, Jr., 68, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the Mt. Bethel Covenant Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service. Surviving are his daughters Jennifer B. Boggs (Lonnie) and Pamela Biggs, both of Trinity, NC; 2 brothers, Johnny Ray Biggs (Cathy) of Stoneville and Jamie David Smith (Grace) of Eden; 4 grandchildren, Jason Boggs, Jessie Boggs, Maxx Biggs, and Francis Biggs; as well as several nieces and nephews. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Biggs family. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
