GREENSBORO Margarita "Margie" P. Bibus, 75, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Dillon Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.

