FEBRUARY 17, 1930 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 James "JC" Beverly, Sr., age 90, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery on Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. He was born to the late Cordie Beverly, Sr. and Mary Gladys Beverly. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Agnes; daughters, Wanda Edmonds, Chris Coburn, and Tina Beverly; and son, Jimmy Beverly. He was proud to have 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings as well as his daughter, Teresa Ashby. JC was a cherished and loving father and grandfather. He was very devoted to his family and will be dearly missed. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service (Lambeth-Troxler Chapel), 300 W. Wendover Avenue

