REIDSVILLE CURTIS LEE Bethel, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.

Service information

Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
