REIDSVILLE CURTIS LEE Bethel, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Bethel, Curtis Lee
To send flowers to the family of Curtis Bethel, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Curtis's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.