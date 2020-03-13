FEBRUARY 19, 1965 - MARCH 11, 2020 Bonita Jo Mills Beshears, 55, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. The funeral service and visitation will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Stokesdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Ed McKinney and Rev. Ashley P. Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends in the fellowship hall following the service, and other times at the home of Lisa Joyce, Bunch Road, Oak Ridge. A Guilford County native, Bonita was born on February 19, 1965 to Albert Douglas Mills and Bonnie Preston Mills. She was a member of the graduating class of 1983 at Northwest Guilford High School. Following high school she attended Appalachian State University and graduated from UNCG. She was an account manager for Taylor Communications and was a long-time member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. Her cancer diagnosis didn't slow her down one bit. She was an inspiration and mentor to others dealing with recent cancer diagnoses. She enjoyed time spent with family, trips to Florida, and being out and about, dressed to the nines, with her girlfriends. She was particular about her work as well. She was a natural problem-solver and a friend to all who knew her. On January 4, 1992, she married Greg Beshears. Surviving are her husband, Greg, of the home; children Alexis Beshears and Luke Beshears; mother Bonnie P. Mills of Stokesdale; sister Lisa Joyce of Oak Ridge; brothers Robert Honeycutt of Oak Ridge and Randy Mills of Stokesdale; 6 nieces and nephews and 6 great-nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Beshears family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Mar 14
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Stokesdale United Methodist Church
8305 Loyola Drive
Stokesdale, NC 27357
