SEPTEMBER 30, 1924 - JANUARY 13, 2020 BERNER, Marcelle "Kiki," daughter of Jean and Marianne Blaise, 95, died on January 13, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Greensboro, NC. She was born in Rabat, Morocco on September 30, 1924. Kiki lived on 3 continents--Africa (Morocco), Europe (Germany), and North America. She met her husband, Al Berner, in 1950 in Casablanca, Morocco and started their lives together. Kiki and Al eventually settled in Greensboro in 1956 where they lived for 22 years. She worked in the Personnel Department at the Lorillard Corporation during those years. She was often referred to as that "little French lady" by her cohorts. She retired from Lorillard in 1978 and moved to Palm Harbor, FL, where she spent the next 41 years. She and Al celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2010. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne. Surviving include her son, John and his wife, Beth, of Greensboro; daughter, Marianne Berner Wayne and her husband, Richard, of Palm Harbor, FL; 5 grandchildren, Ashley Wayne Smith, Adam Wayne, Steven Wayne, Matthew Berner and Meredith Berner; 2 great-grandchildren, Addison Smith and Gavin Smith; her sister, Colette, and many nephews and nieces in France. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of Greensboro.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.