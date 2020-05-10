MAY 15, 1962 - MAY 5, 2020 David Edward Bergstrom, 57 of Greensboro died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. David was born May 15, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Kenneth Helmer and Alyce Rae Larson Bergstrom. He was employed as a service technician for area car washes. Survivors include his two children: Brittney Bergstrom of Raleigh; Cameron Bergstrom of Greensboro; sister Catherine Bauer (Paige) of Julian; brother Kenneth Bergstrom (Dorie) of Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey and niece Blair Montanti (Duncan) of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellowstone National Park, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190-0168. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Bergstrom Family. Online condolences may be made to www.forbisanddick.com.

