DECEMBER 21, 1939 - JUNE 16, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Harwell Bentley, age 80, of Greensboro, formerly of Moravian Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Camden Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro. Private graveside services will be held at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Pores Knob with Rev. Lisa Taylor officiating. Mrs. Bentley was born December 21, 1939 in Iredell County to J.C. and Alice Bullis Harwell. Mrs. Bentley was a teacher in the Wilkes County School System and was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Winfred Bentley. She is survived by a daughter, Anita Bentley Faulkner and husband Christopher of Greensboro, and two grandchildren, Jackson Lee Faulkner and Bentley Lawrence Faulkner. The Bentley and Faulkner families wish to extend their sincere thanks to the staffs of both The Carillon and Camden Health and Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care their mother received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of Redemption, PO Box 36055, Greensboro, NC 27416. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428 270 Armory Rd. North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.