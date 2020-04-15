GREENSBORO William Benson, 77, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, April 15 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. from 12 to 5.Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of William Benson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

