Dorothy Lee Early Benson, 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. One of ten children of the late Wiley V. and Bessie Fauber Early, she was born on September 16, 1927 near Indian Rock, Virginia. "Dot" was a supervisor with Quality Stamps, a division of Malone and Hyde, for 20 years before her retirement. After moving to Greensboro, she worked in the office of Smith Barney. For 71 years, she was the loving and devoted wife to the late Robert D. Benson. She served as a session elder and was a faithful member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church, where she cherished her many Bible study friends. She loved the Lord and could often be heard singing or whistling her favorite hymns. One of her favorite "happy places" was being surrounded by her family, friends and most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately named her "Mama Dorth." Dot is survived by her four children, Judith Benson "Judy" Fitchett (Art) of Jamestown, NC, Robert A. "Bob" Benson (the late Kathy Benson) of Greensboro, NC, Stephen Lawrence "Larry" Benson (Sheila) of the Outer Banks, NC, and Shawn Adams Nollen (Mike) of Bethlehem, GA. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Chris, Brian and Adam Fitchett, Laurie Kovarik, Zack Benson, Emily Frey, Bethany McKenney, Susanna McDonald, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Michael W. Early. A private family inurnment will take place next to her husband at the Jamestown Presbyterian Church Columbarium. A public service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made in Dot's memory to Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282 or AuthoraCare Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
