Marcella J. Stover (Smeal) Bens of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. She had been under hospice care for 2 years. Marcella was originally from Philipsburg, PA, the oldest daughter of Clair and Bella (Vaughn) Stover of N. Philipsburg, PA. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Mahlon Robert Smeal of N. Fort Myers, FL and Glenn R. Smeal, Sr. of Durham, NC. Marcella is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert A. Bens, and her daughter Rebecca S. Ditoro; two daughters-in-law, Nancy K. Smeal of FL, and Anne F. Smeal of NC; two sisters, Marguerite J. Reed of NY, and Ethel (Ted) Kolbe of PA; two step-sons, Daniel (Katrina) Bens, Philip (Laurie) Bens, and step-daughter Elaine. She had 2 nieces and 5 nephews, as well as 11 Grandchildren that included Robby K. Smeal (OH), Rebecca L. Smeal (PA), Glenn R. Smeal, Jr. (NC). In addition, she had many Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Marcella will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com

