JUNE 29, 1942 - AUGUST 19, 2019 WHITSETT Dr. Jerry Bennett, Sr., 77, passed away August 19, 2019. He was born in Magee, Mississippi to the late Clifton and Annie Smith Bennett. He was educated in the Simpson County School District. After graduating from high school, he enrolled at Tougaloo College, where he received a bachelor's degree. He also attended Iowa State University, where he received his master's degree and earned his Ph.D. He later taught at the university. He retired from North Carolina A&T State University. Dr. Bennett was the first faculty member at NC A&T to participate in a biological research study with the NASA Space Program. He had an experiment schedule on the Challenger, the NASA Space Shuttle that also carried Ron McNair on his last space mission. He was a member at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
