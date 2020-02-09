SEPTEMBER 30, 1960 - FEBRUARY 7, 2020 Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Patille Bennett, age 59, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday February 7, 2020 at Beacon Place. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Becky was born in Guilford county to the late Harry Patille, Sr. and Faye Freeman Patille. She was a was a member of Community Baptist Church, a graduate from Ben L. Smith High School, and was employed with Centric Brands Company of Greensboro. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother Harry Patille, Jr., and niece Janell Patille. In addition to her mother Faye Patille, Becky is survived by her husband Ted Bennett; brother Gilbert Patille (Kathy); nieces Melanie Hunter and Tiffany Fairing; nephews Ethan Patille and Brandon Patille; great-nephews Noah and Daniel Fairing. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Monday in the Family Life Center of Community Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406 or Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Bennett family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
Bennett, Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Patille
